Leading Scholars Gather for Hilliard-Sizemore Research Course in Denver

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Apr 23, 2025

Dr. Fred A. BonnerDr. Fred A. BonnerThe annual Asa G. Hilliard III and Barbara A. Sizemore Research Course on African Americans and Education convened Wednesday ahead of the annual meeting of the American Educational Research Association (AERA), bringing together prominent scholars and emerging researchers in the field of Black educational studies.

The day-long event featured presentations from renowned scholars including Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, professor emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Dr. Fred Bonner II of Prairie View A&M University.

Dr. Jerlando F.L. Jackson of Michigan State University and Dr. Chance W. Lewis of the University of North Carolina-Charlotte opened the proceedings with welcome remarks highlighting two decades of the program's impact on educational research.

"This research course represents a critical pipeline for scholarship centered on the Black experience in education," said Jackson.

The agenda included practical sessions on manuscript development, publishing strategies, and securing external funding for educational research. Dr. Jamel K. Donnor of William & Mary provided an overview of current research trends, while Dr. Krystal L. Williams of the University of Wisconsin-Madison addressed methodological considerations specific to research on African Americans in educational contexts.

A panel featuring alumni of the course discussed the professional impact of their participation in previous years.

The event, which concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony, continues to serve as a key professional development opportunity for researchers focused on addressing educational inequities and advancing scholarship on African American educational experiences.

According to organizers, approximately 500 individuals have completed the course over the years, representing universities and research institutions from across the country.

The research course honors the legacies of Dr. Asa G. Hilliard III and Dr. Barbara A. Sizemore, pioneering scholars whose work significantly shaped the field of Black educational studies.

