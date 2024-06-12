Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Advocacy Organization Launches Center for Education Advocacy

Johnny Jackson
Jun 12, 2024

The American Jewish Committee is launching its Center for Education Advocacy, designed to transform educational spaces and prepare young Jews to be leaders.

Ted DeutchTed DeutchThe center’s founding follows widespread antiwar demonstrations this spring on college campuses that left many Jewish students feeling isolated and, in some cases, vulnerable and unsafe. It is expected to work with university and K-12 administrators to ensure they create and sustain campus and school cultures with zero tolerance for antisemitism and that are committed to civic education.

“Since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel, Jewish students and educators across the country have faced verbal and physical harassment for simply being Jewish,” said American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch.

“We must empower every student, parent, and administrator to confront the challenges they are facing,” he continued. “As we build on our strong record of advocacy in the education space, the center’s bold, multi-tiered approach to education advocacy will allow us to effect even more positive and lasting change.”

The center plans to integrate and expand the organization’s existing work through initiatives such as the Leaders for Tomorrow advocacy program and the Campus Global Board.

“Jewish citizens of educational spaces must be able to learn and grow without threats of harassment, intimidation, and violence,” said Dr. Laura Shaw Frank, the director of the Center for Education Advocacy. “We will empower Jewish students by providing them with the skills and cohorts they need to flourish as strong Jewish advocates on campus and beyond.”

