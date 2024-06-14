CUNY Celebrates Father’s Day, Graduates CUNY Fatherhood Academy Cohort

The City University of New York recently graduated its CUNY Fatherhood Academy Class of 2024.

“We congratulate our 2024 graduates who came through the CUNY Fatherhood Academy, knowing that we are almost as proud of these fathers as their families are,” said CUNY Chancellor Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez.

The academy is a free program that provides underemployed young fathers access to education, employment, and professional development. It is funded by the New York City Young Men’s Initiative designed to help fathers earn their High School Equivalency diploma in a 16-week program or prepare them for college through a 10-week program.

“Earning a college degree can be transformational for not just the graduate but for their entire family, and CUNY is committed to providing the resources that New Yorkers need to be able to succeed professionally and personally,” said Rodríguez.

The academy boasts having supported 1,400 fathers, ages 18-30, since its 2012 launch at LaGuardia Community College. It has since expanded to Hostos Community College and Kingsborough Community College.

Fathers receive weekly stipends during the academy, which helps them become more engaged parents and achieve long-term economic stability through part-time employment, counseling, and workshops including parenting seminars, financial incentives, and job preparation. College and career readiness workshops are offered to prepare dads for college enrollment and identify a career path.