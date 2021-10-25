Grant To Help CUNY Community College Students Transfer to John Jay College

A $4.77 million grant from The U.S. Department of Education will help City University of New York community college students successfully transition to and graduate from John Jay College, a Hispanic-serving institution and one of CUNY's senior colleges.

Part of "The Improving Undergraduate STEM Education: Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program," the initiative will connect community college students with advisors as well as math and science faculty, who will show them career pathways through John Jay, graduate school and beyond. Ultimately, the program hopes to see a 10% rise in the community college graduation rate that also translates to a 10% increase in the number of STEM majors at John Jay.

Two CUNY community colleges, Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) and Queensborough Community College, will be sharing the grant with John Jay.

“What’s great about this active partnership is that we will work together to serve Latinx students through what can be a challenge in the transfer from the associate to baccalaureate institution. Our collaboration will absolutely improve the success of our Latinx students, which comprise approximately 25 percent of our student community,” said Queensborough President Dr. Christine Mangino.



