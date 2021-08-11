Diné College Offers Students a Chance at a Tuition-Free Spring Semester

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Aug 11, 2021

Diné College is offering its fall 2021 full-time students a tuition-free spring semester in 2022 if they maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA. This comes on top of an additional 50% discount on fall tuition and a 50% residential discount for student housing.

“We understand the hardships that students have endured across the nation during the last year and a half. It is our responsibility to give back to the people and continue to encourage our students to complete higher education,” said Dr. Charles “Monty” Roessel, president of Diné

Diné, a tribal university and college (TCU) located in Tsaile, Arizona, is also waving the admission, technology, and student activity fees. Diné is offering 361 online courses and 37 face-to-face courses for the fall semester and have added two new bachelor’s degrees in creative writing and biomedical science. Students are also now able to earn a minor in Native American Studies.

