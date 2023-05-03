Vermont Law and Graduate School Launches First Nations Scholarship

Arrman Kyaw
May 3, 2023

Vermont Law and Graduate School (VLGS) has launched a scholarship to support the Indigenous people of Vermont. The First Nations scholarship – available to citizens of state or federally recognized tribes – will seek to help Indigenous students pursue careers related to VLGS programs.Vermont Law And Graduate School

“We are pleased to announce during this Abenaki Recognition and Heritage Week our commitment to supporting the Indigenous people of Vermont,” said VLGS President Rod Smolla. “As a concrete first step in strengthening our relationship, we are pleased to announce that an annual scholarship supporting an Indigenous Vermont student’s pursuit of a legal degree will now be available immediately.” 

Smolla also contacted the leadership of the Abenaki Alliance, a consortium of Native community advocates, to discuss legal needs of Abenaki communities and ways VLGS can provide support for such needs. 

“We are grateful for the connections that have formed between our respective communities and appreciate this generous opportunity for the upcoming generations to have access to a legal course of study within our homelands," an Abenaki Alliance representative said.

 

