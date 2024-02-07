Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

College Fund Offers American Indian Law School Scholarship to Attend Harvard Law

Johnny Jackson
Feb 7, 2024

The American Indian College Fund has announced its third American Indian Law School Scholarship for a student entering Harvard Law School in the fall of 2024.

The scholarship, made possible by a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor, covers tuition and all costs of attendance for an American Indian or Alaska Native law student enrolled in Harvard Law School’s three-year course of study.

Samantha MaltaisSamantha MaltaisPhoto by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff PhotographerThe goal is to eliminate financial hurdles to earning a juris doctor degree at Harvard Law School.

Samantha Maltais, an enrolled member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head/Aquinnah on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, is the current scholarship recipient. Maltais is an American Indian College Fund student ambassador, a 2018 Dartmouth College graduate, and an American Indian College Fund Full Circle Scholar. She plans to be the first Wampanoag tribal citizen to graduate from Harvard Law School this spring.

Maltais is co-president of the Native American Law Students Association. She worked as an article editor for the Harvard Environmental Law Review and in research assistant roles for projects related to tribal land acquisition, tribal constitutions, and the newest edition of Cohen’s Handbook of Federal Indian law. She was a Cravath International Legal Fellow for her work in Aoteoroa/New Zealand on the environmental benefits of Indigenous self-determination rights under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and a T.A. Barron Fellow for public interest environmental law for her work as a summer law clerk at the Native American Rights Fund. She held additional law clerk positions at the Department of Justice – Environment and Natural Resources Division and the White House Council on Environmental Quality through Harvard’s Environmental Law and Policy Clinic.

Maltais served as an adjunct lecturer in legal studies at Brandeis University in 2023, teaching a class on Indigenous rights, environmental justice, and Indian law. After graduation, she plans to serve as a judicial law clerk for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The American Indian Law School scholarship application window closes March 25. Applications are open to American Indian or Alaska Natives who are enrolled tribal members or lineal descendants of an enrolled parent or grandparent. Interested students should complete the application through the College Fund’s web portal.

Suggested for You
Partnership with Native Americans offers scholarships, college grants, emergency funding, college readiness camps, and literacy and school supplies through its American Indian Education Program to improve Native students’ access to higher education.
Students
Partnership Receives $100,000 to Increase College Access for Indigenous Students
Dr. Lucas Silva, the project's lead researcher
Native Americans
University of Oregon Receives $3M for Climate Research Using Indigenous Perspectives
Waquin
Native Americans
All Michigan Public Schools Will Be Required to Collect Specific Tribal Affiliation Data
University Of Minnesota
Native Americans
Advocates Calling for Reparations from Colleges and Universities Built on Tribal Lands
Related Stories
Salt Lake Community College
Native Americans
Salt Lake Community College Launches Scholarship Program for Tribal Students
Cheryl Crazy Bull
Native Americans
Dr. Cheryl Crazy Bull Recognized for Social Equality Work
Dr. Lucas Silva, the project's lead researcher
Native Americans
University of Oregon Receives $3M for Climate Research Using Indigenous Perspectives
Waquin
Native Americans
All Michigan Public Schools Will Be Required to Collect Specific Tribal Affiliation Data
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Florida International University
Director of Student Involvement - 500121
University of Richmond - Richmond, VA
Dean for the College of Nursing
Anthem Executive
Police Officer 2800009690
Northern Virginia Community College
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Baker College System
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers