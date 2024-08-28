Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

University of Arizona Receives $1.6M to Support Indigenous Nursing Students

Johnny Jackson
Aug 28, 2024

The University of Arizona College of Nursing has received a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Indian Health Service.

Dr. Timian GodfreyDr. Timian GodfreyThe grant is expected to fund the Indians in Nursing: Career Advancement and Transition Scholars Program for five years, providing as many as six Indigenous students at the nursing college with financial support for tuition, fees, and a living stipend.

The program, developed to increase the number of highly trained Native American nurses in tribal health care facilities, creates new pathways for nurses with two-year associate degrees to advance their careers. It has so far supported 13 Native American students in advancing their nursing education and careers, according to Dr. Timian Godfrey, program director and an associate clinical professor at the College of Nursing.

“This grant provides critical resources that not only support our Indigenous nursing scholars but also help us connect with tribal communities in Arizona to strengthen the tribal nursing workforce,” said Godfrey, who is Diné (Navajo).

The grant also provides resources for dedicated time and personnel to partner with tribal communities in Arizona, fostering outreach and engagement efforts to inspire Indigenous youths to pursue nursing careers and advancing health equity for Indigenous peoples.

Suggested for You
Pexels Expect Best 79873 351264
Native Americans
Native American Representation in Finance Key to Sovereignty
The University of South Dakota, East Hall.
Institutions
South Dakota Higher Ed Policy Hinders Tribal Expressions in Official Correspondence
Amanda R. Tachine
Reports & Data
Report: Existing College, Federal Data Sets Fall Short of Accurately Counting American Indian, Alaska Native Students
Partnership with Native Americans offers scholarships, college grants, emergency funding, college readiness camps, and literacy and school supplies through its American Indian Education Program to improve Native students’ access to higher education.
Students
Partnership Receives $100,000 to Increase College Access for Indigenous Students
Related Stories
Pexels Expect Best 79873 351264
Native Americans
Native American Representation in Finance Key to Sovereignty
Dr. Cheryl Crazy Bull
Native Americans
Brief Offers Best Practices to Ensure Success for AIAN Students
Samantha Maltais
Native Americans
College Fund Offers American Indian Law School Scholarship to Attend Harvard Law
Salt Lake Community College
Native Americans
Salt Lake Community College Launches Scholarship Program for Tribal Students
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Specialist
Cabrillo College
Dean School Of Arts & Science
Post University
Assistant Divisional Dean of Nursing (ADN)
Tarrant County College District
Finance Specialist
Eastern Kentucky University
Program Support Technician
San Diego Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers