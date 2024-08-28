University of Arizona Receives $1.6M to Support Indigenous Nursing Students

The University of Arizona College of Nursing has received a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Indian Health Service.

The grant is expected to fund the Indians in Nursing: Career Advancement and Transition Scholars Program for five years, providing as many as six Indigenous students at the nursing college with financial support for tuition, fees, and a living stipend.

The program, developed to increase the number of highly trained Native American nurses in tribal health care facilities, creates new pathways for nurses with two-year associate degrees to advance their careers. It has so far supported 13 Native American students in advancing their nursing education and careers, according to Dr. Timian Godfrey, program director and an associate clinical professor at the College of Nursing.

“This grant provides critical resources that not only support our Indigenous nursing scholars but also help us connect with tribal communities in Arizona to strengthen the tribal nursing workforce,” said Godfrey, who is Diné (Navajo).

The grant also provides resources for dedicated time and personnel to partner with tribal communities in Arizona, fostering outreach and engagement efforts to inspire Indigenous youths to pursue nursing careers and advancing health equity for Indigenous peoples.