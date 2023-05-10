Dr. Kelly Ryan Appointed President of Eastern Oregon University

Dr. Kelly Ryan will become president of Eastern Oregon University (EOU), effective Jul. 1, The Observer reported.

Ryan is currently interim chancellor of Indiana University Southeast (IU Southeast). She previously served as executive vice chancellor for academic affairs; dean of the school of social sciences; coordinator for the department of history; coordinator of the Gender and Women’s Studies program; and professor of history at the school.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the [EOU Board of Trustees] for their approval and I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who participated in this process,” Ryan said. “What I saw when I visited was an internal and external community that is dedicated to EOU’s ascent. I couldn’t help but be swept up in your enthusiasm for EOU and the hard work that’s gone on there and in the community.”

Ryan holds a B.A. in history from George Mason University; an M.A. in history from Boston College; and a Ph.D. in history from the University of Maryland.