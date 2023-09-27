Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Richard Englert Appointed Temporary President of Temple University

Arrman Kyaw
Sep 27, 2023

Temple University has selected Chancellor Richard M. Englert as school president, following the recent and sudden death of President JoAnne A. Epps.Dr. Richard M. EnglertDr. Richard M. EnglertRyan S. Brandenberg

“Dr. Englert will carry on the work that President JoAnne A. Epps started and provide a steady hand of leadership while the search for Temple’s next chief executive continues,” Trustees Chair Mitchell L. Morgan said in a letter to the Temple community.

Englert has served in a number of roles at Temple over the years, including president from 2016-2021.

“Dr. Englert’s career at Temple has spanned nearly half a century, highlighted by Temple’s development as a national leader in higher education, while remaining faithful to its mission of access and its unique role as Philadelphia’s public university,” Morgan wrote.

The board is aiming to announce a new president in spring 2024.

Englert holds a B.A. in philosophy from St. John's College; an M.A. in general elementary education from Pepperdine University; and an Ed.D. in educational administration from UCLA.

