Coleman Named Next President at Adler University

Adler University has named Dr. Lisa Coleman its next president.

“Having spent my career addressing how to transform inequitable systems, it is an honor to align my life’s work with Adler University,” said Coleman. “Together, we will draw inspiration from Alfred Adler, to not only recognize the profound impact of social determinants on health outcomes but to also address the root causes of health disparities and champion health equity and justice.”

The president-elect, who serves as senior vice president for global inclusion and strategic innovation at New York University, will begin her appointment Sept. 1.

Coleman said the university will reimagine frameworks of care by employing innovative approaches, developing global partnerships, and excelling in research and action.

“We will work to alleviate disparities and lead the charge in transforming global health equity leadership and advancing health justice by fostering communities where wellness flourishes and all individuals can realize their full potential,” she said.

Coleman’s appointment follows a national search and the Presidential Search Committee’s unanimous recommendation, according to Noland Joiner, chair of the Adler University Board of Trustees.

"Her vision, passion, and commitment to the values that define our institution were evident throughout the interview process, and her dedication to advancing health equity aligns with the principles that have guided Adler since its inception,” Joiner said. “I have full confidence that Dr. Coleman’s experience and leadership will guide our institution to even greater heights of impact and excellence. We look forward to forging a path forward that not only honors our legacy but propels us into the future.”

Coleman serves on several national and international boards, including the United Negro College Fund – New York Leadership Committee, American Repertory Theater Advisory Board, Sarah Lawrence College, Denison University, ANA Educational Foundation, Education New Zealand (ENZ), and Parity.Org.

She previously served as Harvard University’s special assistant to the president and first chief diversity officer. She also directed the Africana program at Tufts University and was later appointed the senior inclusion officer heading the Office of Institutional Diversity.

Coleman holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology/anthropology from Denison University as well as master’s degrees from The Ohio State University in African and African American Studies; Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; and Communication Studies. She also holds a doctorate in Social and Cultural Analysis, American Studies from New York University.