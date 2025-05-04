University of Michigan President Dr. Santa Ono to Exit After Brief Tenure

University of Michigan President Dr. Santa J. Ono has announced his departure after a remarkably brief three-year tenure, accepting the sole finalist position for the presidency at the University of Florida.

In a statement released Sunday, Ono confirmed he plans to transition to his new role this summer, pending approval from Florida's Board of Governors.

"This decision was not made lightly, given the deep bond Wendy and I have formed with this extraordinary community," Ono said in his announcement to the Michigan community.

Ono's short-lived presidency began in October 2022 when he was appointed to replace Dr. Mark Schlissel, who was terminated after an investigation revealed an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. The leadership transition occurred during a turbulent period for the university, which was simultaneously managing litigation related to the Dr. Robert Anderson sexual abuse scandal and implementing reforms to its sexual misconduct policies.

Before joining Michigan, Ono served as president at the University of British Columbia and the University of Cincinnati, establishing himself as an experienced higher education administrator before taking the helm at Michigan. In 2015, Diverse profiled Ono.

His brief tenure at Michigan saw several notable developments, including the unveiling of Campus Plan 2050, a comprehensive blueprint for the Ann Arbor campus's future development; progress on the University of Michigan Center for Innovation in Detroit; and the expansion of the Go Blue Guarantee, which now offers free tuition to families earning $125,000 or less.

However, Ono's administration has faced significant criticism for reducing investments in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, including the controversial closure of the Office of DEI. Pro-Palestinian student activists have also criticized the administration's handling of campus protests, claiming the university has restricted free expression and employed excessive measures to limit demonstrations.

In his farewell message, Ono highlighted the establishment of the Institute for Civil Discourse as one of his accomplishments, describing it as an initiative aimed at strengthening "debate and dialogue across diverse ideologies and political perspectives."

"These accomplishments are a testament to the collaborative spirit, creativity, and dedication of our entire university community," Ono said. "They reflect a deep commitment to ensuring that Michigan's best days are still ahead."

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has not yet announced plans for identifying Ono's successor or appointing an interim president.

The University of Florida cited Ono's "proven record of academic excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership at world-class institutions" in their announcement. If approved, Ono will replace former UF President Dr. Ben Sasse, who stepped down in July 2024.