Redefining Academic Advising

When Dr. Locksley Knibbs immigrated to the United States from Jamaica, he quickly noticed how differently he was treated in higher education spaces.



"One of the things I'm very observant about is when I walk into a setting—how do people react?" he says in an interview with Diverse. "Then I think, is this the way I want to be treated?"



Now assistant director of academic advising at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in the College of Arts and Sciences and The Water School, Knibbs channels those early experiences of exclusion into his approach to advising. He has built a career around helping all students feel seen, supported, and empowered. "A lot of times when I meet students, I think of myself," says Knibbs. "I see myself in those students, and I want to make sure their experience is a good one."



Knibbs began his academic advising career at FGCU in 2013. He was named lead academic advisor for the natural sciences in 2016 and promoted to assistant director in 2023. Before shifting to advising roles, he worked at FGCU as an office budget manager.



"It was not fulfilling for me," says Knibbs. "I was just in an office crunching numbers, and I said, 'I want to work with students. I want interaction. I also want to help our Black and brown students.'"



Knibbs' commitment to supporting underrepresented students led to his current leadership role, where he now trains others to offer holistic and inclusive advising.



"There were rumors about the way Black and brown students were treated, and they didn't see representation—people who look like me, especially male advisors," he says. "When I took the job, I was the only person of color in this office. You can imagine the number of students who saw hope and someone they could connect with."

In his current role, Knibbs trains and mentors new advisors, equipping them with the same tools and strategies that shaped his success.



"Dr. Knibbs has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to student success through academic advising," says Vonetta E. Hardy, director of advising in The College of Arts and Sciences and the Water School at FGCU. "Over the years, I've witnessed his evolution from a peer advisor to a respected leader within our unit—an inspiring journey marked by dedication, integrity, and a deep understanding of student needs."



Knibbs' colleagues describe his commitment to student success as infectious, citing his strategic thinking and its impact on policies that prioritize student engagement and retention.



"He has played a key role in streamlining advising processes, advocating for equitable access to support services, and fostering a culture of collaboration among advisors," says Hardy. "His presence is both grounding and motivating, and he consistently reminds us that our work is about empowering students to thrive academically and personally."



Knibbs wants higher education stakeholders to recognize that advising is no longer just about selecting courses—it's about providing holistic student support.



"A lot of advising has to do with self-care, extracurricular activities, introducing students to study abroad initiatives, internship opportunities, shadowing experiences, and making sure they have a holistic experience," he says.

To help new advisors understand this approach, he shares his own experiences navigating higher education, inspiring them to put themselves in students' shoes.



"I ask them to think of yourself when you walk into a college campus on day one. What did you want someone to do?" asks Knibbs. "That is the mantra I want them to understand. Students come in with very high hopes and expectations, and sometimes they bite off more than they can chew. This is where the academic advisor comes in—to help them realize their dreams and potential while giving them the resources they need."



Knibbs' influence extends across many campus sectors and communities due to his ability to think beyond traditional academic advising models.



"He is deeply intentional about ensuring that every student is not only heard but seen and supported," says Colleen Peters, student success counseling specialist in the College of Arts and Sciences and The Water School at FGCU. "His presence at orientation sessions, workshops, and retention strategy meetings consistently reinforces his passion for fostering student achievement."



Knibbs holds a doctorate in higher education from Northeastern University, a master's in higher education administration from Upper Iowa University, and a bachelor's in management from FGCU. He is also a member of NACADA: The Global Community for Academic Advising, where he has served in several leadership roles, including vice president.



"One of Dr. Knibbs' most notable accomplishments is his co-authorship of a book that explores the intersection of identity, equity, and academic success," says Hardy. "His writing reflects a profound and deeply informed perspective on the experiences of marginalized students, and he brings that same insight into his daily work. He challenges us to think critically about how we serve students from diverse backgrounds and consistently advocates for inclusive practices that honor their lived experiences."



Currently, Knibbs is focused on inspiring others to support and advocate for more holistic and inclusive academic advising.



"I want to see more institutions give credence to advising and recognize how important it is in an academic setting," he says. "We are often the initial first point of contact. Students don't go to faculty first—they see an advisor."































