Dr. Earl S. Richardson, Transformative HBCU Leader and Civil Rights Champion, Dies at 81

Dr. Earl S. Richardson, the visionary leader who transformed Morgan State University during a remarkable 25-year presidency and spearheaded a groundbreaking legal victory that secured hundreds of millions in funding for historically Black colleges and universities, died Saturday. He was 81.

Richardson's death was announced by Morgan State University, where he served as the institution's ninth president from 1984 to 2010. Under his stewardship, the Baltimore university experienced what became known as "Morgan's Renaissance"—a period of unprecedented growth that saw enrollment double, the campus expand with new buildings, and the institution elevated to doctoral research university status.

But Richardson's most enduring legacy may be his role as the architect of a historic 15-year legal battle that resulted in one of the largest settlements ever secured for HBCUs. The lawsuit, filed in 2006 and settled in 2021, compelled the state of Maryland to provide $577 million in supplemental funding over 10 years to four historically Black institutions, addressing decades of systematic underfunding.

The case drew comparisons to Brown v. Board of Education for its challenge to educational disparities, though it focused on higher education rather than K-12 schools. During the trial, state attorneys even attempted to have Richardson removed from the courtroom, though he remained as an expert witness, providing crucial historical testimony.

Richardson's leadership style combined the tactical wisdom of a seasoned administrator with the moral clarity of a civil rights activist. In 1990, when students occupied Morgan's administration building for six days to protest deteriorating facilities—leaking roofs, outdated science labs, and dilapidated dorms—Richardson subtly guided their anger toward the real source of the problem: insufficient state funding.

When Richardson arrived at Morgan State in November 1984, he found a struggling institution with 3,000 students housed in aging buildings. By the time he stepped down in 2010, enrollment had grown to more than 7,000 students, and the university had received approximately $500 million for new construction and renovations.

Major projects completed during his tenure included a $54 million school of architecture, a $40 million fine arts building, new engineering facilities, a student union, and stadium expansions. Richardson also oversaw the addition of new academic schools, including programs in architecture and social work, while elevating Morgan's research profile.

"Our vision has been to transform Morgan from a liberal arts institution to a doctoral research university," Richardson told Diverse in 2009. "We lead the state in graduating African-Americans."

His impact extended far beyond physical infrastructure. Richardson strengthened faculty excellence, raised admission standards, and championed the unique mission of HBCUs in educating both the most talented Black students and those who might not otherwise consider higher education accessible.

Richardson's advocacy extended beyond Morgan State to become a national voice for historically Black colleges and universities. In a 2008 testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives, he articulated the dual mission of HBCUs: serving high-achieving students while also reaching those who faced barriers to higher education access.

"We can make them the scientists and the engineers and the teachers and the professors—all of those things," he told lawmakers. "But only if we can have our institutions develop to a level of comparability and parity so that we are as competitive as other institutions."

His legal victory in Maryland put a national spotlight on funding disparities that have long plagued HBCUs, which are more likely than other institutions to rely on government funding and receive smaller portions of their revenue from private donations and grants.

An Air Force veteran, Richardson brought military discipline and strategic thinking to his educational leadership. He often spoke of participating in civil rights demonstrations during his own student years, experiences that shaped his understanding of both the power of organized protest and the importance of strategic action in pursuing justice.

Current Morgan State President Dr. David K. Wilson, who followed Richardson in the presidency, credited his predecessor with building the foundation for continued success.

"The foundation he built allowed us to continue Morgan's upward trajectory, and much of what we have achieved in recent years is possible because of the strong platform he left behind," Wilson said in announcing Richardson's death.