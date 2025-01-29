Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Skills Trump GPA: Employers Seek Problem-Solving, Teamwork in New Grad Hires

Walter Hudson
Jan 29, 2025

Problem-solving abilities, teamwork experience, and communication skills are the top qualities recruiters look for when hiring recent college graduates, according toImages (11) new research from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE). The findings come from NACE's Job Outlook 2025 survey, which reveals a significant shift toward skills-based hiring practices.

Nearly 90% of recruiters prioritize problem-solving abilities on resumes, while more than 80% value teamwork skills. Over three-quarters of employers specifically seek evidence of strong communication abilities. Additional desirable attributes include initiative, work ethic, and technical proficiency, cited by more than 70% of respondents.

"Managers and recruiters considering job candidates are looking for evidence that the candidate can or will be able to do the job," said Shawn VanDerziel, NACE's president and CEO. He noted that employers are increasingly moving away from GPA as a primary indicator of capability, with nearly two-thirds of surveyed employers now using skills-based hiring practices.

To help students develop these crucial workplace skills, many universities are integrating career readiness programs across their curricula and co-curricular activities. VanDerziel emphasized the particular value of paid internships in gaining practical experience and developing workplace-ready skills.

The research suggests that new graduates should focus on highlighting specific examples of these skills on their resumes to advance to the interview stage, where they can further demonstrate their capabilities to potential employers.

