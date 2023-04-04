CUNY Graduate Center Selects 65 Black, Race, and Ethnic Studies Doctoral and Faculty Fellows

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 4, 2023

The City University of New York’s (CUNY) Graduate Center has announced its 65 Black, Race, and Ethnic Studies (BRES) Fellows.Cuny

The fellows – 20 CUNY Graduate Center doctoral student fellows and 45 faculty fellows – will be affiliated with CUNY’s BRES Collaboration Hub and will do research and create curricula to improve Black, race, and ethnic studies at CUNY.

Doctoral fellows will receive $4,000 stipends for dissertation research. Faculty fellows get $2,000 stipends for research and curriculum development projects.

The full list of those selected can be found here. This program come from CUNY’s $3-million Black, Race and Ethnic Studies Initiative (BRESI), supported by the Mellon Foundation. 

“The BRES fellowship program is truly a University-wide effort, as reflected in the selection of faculty fellows from 16 CUNY campuses and doctoral fellows from 12 diverse academic programs spanning the humanities and social sciences,” said Dr. Robin L. Garrell, president of the CUNY Graduate Center. “We are grateful for the generous support from the Mellon Foundation and CUNY for this historic, transformative initiative.”

 

