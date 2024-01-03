Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Historic Bronx Institution Announces Charter Change

Johnny Jackson
Jan 3, 2024

The College of Mount Saint Vincent announced it has officially earned university status as designed by the New York State Board of Regents. On Jan. 1, it became the University of Mount Saint Vincent.

University of Mount Saint VincentUniversity of Mount Saint VincentThe institution — founded in 1847 by the Sisters of Charity and originally known as the Academy of Mount Saint Vincent — was the first established higher education organization for young women in New York, according to the release. The institution’s charter was amended in 1911 to create the College of Mount Saint Vincent. It transitioned to a co-educational place of learning in the 1970s, adding several master’s degrees.

The university in Riverdale, New York, now offers nationally recognized liberal arts education and a select array of professional fields of study on a landmark campus overlooking the Hudson River.

Officials announced that the College of Mount Saint Vincent will remain the university's primary undergraduate division, joining other schools and colleges under the university umbrella, including Seton College, its two-year associate degree program, and the College of Professional and Graduate Studies.

