The W Proposes New Name

Johnny Jackson
Jan 9, 2024

Mississippi University for Women announced its new proposed name as Mississippi Brightwell University. The announcement comes after a 15-month-long process and multiple constituent conversations.

If approved by the state legislature, Mississippi University for Women will rebrand as Mississippi Brightwell University.If approved by the state legislature, Mississippi University for Women will rebrand as Mississippi Brightwell University.The W, located in historic Columbus, Mississippi, was founded in 1884 as the first state-supported college for women in the United States. The university enrolls 2,227 students in more than 70 majors and concentrations and has educated men for 40 years.

“The rebrand is intended to better mirror the University’s current vision, mission and the dynamic times we are living in, providing a more apt representation of our diverse and vibrant student body,” said Dr. Nora Miller, president of the university.

Officials said the name, Mississippi Brightwell University, represents visionaries who dared to illuminate the possibilities derived from equitable education. It was inspired by the university’s motto: “We study for light to bless with light,” Miller said. “Our motto epitomizes the enduring essence of a supportive, inclusive and empowered community. Our distinguished faculty – beacons of enlightenment and a wellspring of knowledge – collaborate with each of our students one-on-one.”

The Women’s College is expected to be approved in February by the Board of Trustees of Institutions of Higher Learning, the governing body responsible for policy and financial oversight of Mississippi’s eight public institutions of higher learning. The state legislature is expected to approve the rebranding, which would be made official July 1.

