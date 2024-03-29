Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

New Construction Promotes Housing Security at Cal State Long Beach

Johnny Jackson
Mar 29, 2024

Cal State Long Beach recently broke ground on a new five-story, 424-bed residence hall.

The 108,000-square-foot residence hall, La Playa (Spanish for “The Beach”), comprises three towers named Tides, Palm, and Sands. The $115 million construction project is part of the Long Beach House Promise, a five-year program aimed at ensuring quality, affordable housing availability for residents, students, and families of students in Long Beach.

Dr. Jane Close ConoleyDr. Jane Close Conoley“La Playa Hall has been strategically designed as a safe, supportive residential environment that fosters student access and success by cultivating community- and relationship-building, academic achievement, and college satisfaction and persistence,” said Cal State Long Beach President Dr. Jane Close Conoley. “With the aging of our current housing facilities and an ever-growing student-housing waitlist, the creation of additional — and affordable —on-campus housing is a high priority for The Beach.”

The project, to be completed by the fall of 2026, is partly funded by California Senate Bill 183, which seeks to increase the availability of affordable student housing statewide. The Beach was awarded $53 million and was one of seven California State University campuses competitively selected to receive funding.

“With the rising cost of housing in the area and the post-pandemic desire for our students to have the full college experience, our demand for on-campus housing has exceeded our housing capacity for the past several years, and that demand is increasing each year,” said Corry Colonna, executive director of housing and residential life at Cal State Long Beach. “This project helps us to provide for the demand and puts us in a stronger position to help students with the greatest need for a roof over their head.”

Suggested for You
Dr. Terrell Strayhorn
HBCUs
Summit Brings Together Leaders to Discuss How to Strengthen America's HBCUs
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis
HBCUs
Benedict College Names Building After its First Woman President
Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez
Institutions
CUNY Receives $5M to Expand Black, Race and Ethnic Studies Initiative
Dr. Brandi Waters, senior program manager of AP African American Studies at the College Board, and Dr. Ericka Armstrong Dunbar, professor of history at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ.
HBCUs
HBCUs Continue to Meet Their Mission During Tough Times
Related Stories
Dr. Terrell Strayhorn
HBCUs
Summit Brings Together Leaders to Discuss How to Strengthen America's HBCUs
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis
HBCUs
Benedict College Names Building After its First Woman President
Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez
Institutions
CUNY Receives $5M to Expand Black, Race and Ethnic Studies Initiative
Dr. Keith Curry works with other community college leaders across the nation to replicate Compton College’s strategies toward addressing food and housing insecurity.
Community Colleges
Making Equity a Priority
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
University of Missouri-St. Louis
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Virginia Commonwealth University
Facilities Associate 8
Tennessee Tech University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers