About $1.2 million in state funding has been awarded to the University of California Berkeley School of Education to provide tuition assistance for aspiring school leaders from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue an advanced degree and administrative credential with the Principal Leadership Institute and Leadership Support Program.

“Developing a robust pipeline of leaders of color is vital in education, with research highlighting its positive effects on teacher retention, student enrollment in advanced classes, and graduation rates for students of color,” said UC Berkeley School of Education Dean Dr. Michelle D. Young. “In California, where nearly four out of five students are students of color, the ripple effect of these positive outcomes is hard to overstate.”

The Diverse Education Leaders Pipeline Initiative Grant, or DELPI, totals $10 million. It has been awarded to 10 local educational agencies throughout Northern to Southern California to provide tailored support and guidance to diverse aspiring school leaders, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and networks needed to succeed in leadership positions.

UC Berkeley plans to partner with Oakland Unified School District, San Francisco Public Schools, and West Contra Costa Unified School District to strategically cultivate a pipeline of diverse and culturally responsive aspiring leaders prepared to address their local communities' pressing needs.

The Principal Leadership Institute at Berkeley, led by program director Dr. Soraya Sablo Sutton, will partner with these districts to support and provide the Preliminary Administrative Services Credential coursework, the Clear Administrative Services Credential, leadership coaching, and ongoing professional learning support for DELPI candidates.

"Every day in our schools, we see the positive impacts of having a diverse and stable staff, which is why having a diverse and stable staff is one of the four initiatives of our District Strategic Plan,” said Tara Gard, the chief talent officer at Oakland Unified.

“It is indisputable that students having teachers, staff, and school leaders who look like them increases achievement and reaffirms for them the idea that they can do whatever they want in life, including becoming an educator,” she said. “Plus, we know it helps with staff retention and satisfaction with the workplace.”