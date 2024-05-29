Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Northeastern University, Marymount Manhattan College Pursue Merger

Johnny Jackson
May 29, 2024

Northeastern University and Marymount Manhattan College have agreed to merge.

Dr. Joseph E. AounDr. Joseph E. Aoun“I want to thank the leadership of Marymount Manhattan College for their partnership and willingness to embark on this exciting journey together,” said Northeastern President Dr. Joseph E. Aoun. “Their foresight and dedication to the well-being of their students is both admirable and increasingly necessary as the higher education landscape continues to shift.”

Northeastern is a 125-year-old research university with global campuses. It is headquartered in Boston.

Marymount Manhattan, established in 1936, is private liberal arts college on the Upper East Side of New York City with 34 undergraduate majors serving roughly 1,400 students; it would become Northeastern University – New York City.

The governing boards of both institutions approved an agreement that — subject to state and federal regulatory approvals — would establish Northeastern’s 14th campus within its global university system.

Marymount Manhattan students and faculty are expected to gain access to Northeastern’s campuses in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, experiential learning programs in 149 countries, and more than 4,000 industry partners.

“As always, our guiding principles for building the global university system remain,” said Aoun. “Enhanced mobility for undergraduates; industry-aligned lifelong learning opportunities; and unparalleled opportunities for faculty to globalize their teaching and research.”

