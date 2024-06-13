USC School of Dramatic Arts to Offer Free Tuition for MFA

The University of Southern California’s School of Dramatic Arts will offer tuition-free course study in its Masters in Fine Arts (MFA) degree programs in acting and dramatic writing starting in the 2024-25 academic year.

“Removing the tuition burden for the MFA acting and writing programs is an important investment in the future of storytelling and the performing arts,” said Dr. Emily Roxworthy, dean of USC’s School of Dramatic Arts.

“So often we see exceptional talent unable to reach their potential because financial barriers keep them from accessing top-tier training,” she said. "At the USC School of Dramatic Arts, we've been privileged to witness the unique voices and multi-hyphenated ambitions of these diverse young artists. By offering free tuition, we can now give more of these promising students the artistic home they deserve.”

The MFA degree programs serve 35 students, each of whom receive financial assistance through scholarships or grants.

The full-tuition scholarships were possible thanks to scholarship donors and the leadership of the school’s Board of Councilors.

“We’re letting the storytellers and performers of tomorrow know that we believe in them and the power of their dreams,” said Connie Britton, an actress and board member. “I’m so proud to be supporting this groundbreaking initiative.”