Marian’s College of Osteopathic Medicine Gifted $29M

Marian University in Indiana has received a $29 million gift from Julie Wood on behalf of the Tom & Julie Wood Family Foundation.

"On behalf of my entire family, we are deeply honored to support Marian University and have great admiration for Marian’s commitment to recruit and educate physicians for the state of Indiana,” said Julie Wood.

“We believe in the mission of the school and its commitment to training compassionate and skilled healthcare professionals. We hope this gift will enhance the facilities and resources available to students and ensure that Indiana continues to benefit from dedicated primary care physicians.”

The donation will contribute to facility enhancements of the Michael A. Evans Center for Health Sciences, the establishment of endowed scholarships for primary care physicians aiming to practice in Indiana, and the creation of endowed faculty positions to bolster the Tom and Julie Wood College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Funds will support the expansion of clinical rotations and the development of new clinical sites for students, thereby strengthening our community's healthcare system. The university also plans to rename the medical school, the Tom and Julie Wood College of Osteopathic Medicine.

"This generous gift will have a lasting impact on the Wood College of Osteopathic Medicine, allowing us to enhance our educational offerings, expand clinical training opportunities, and ultimately improve healthcare outcomes in Indiana,” said Marian President Daniel J. Elsener. “We deeply appreciate the generosity from the Wood family and their belief in our mission to be a great Catholic university by living out our Catholic Franciscan values.”