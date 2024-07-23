University of Alabama System Institutions Shutter DEI Offices

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has announced steps it will take to comply with Senate Bill 129 affecting diversity, equity and inclusion programming on University of Alabama System campuses.

The bill bans, among several prohibitions, certain public entities from maintaining diversity, equity, and inclusion offices and from sponsoring diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

UAB has shuttered its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion among other changes to ensure compliance. In its place, the Office of Access and Engagement will open with a new charge and function to broadly serve and promote the student, faculty, and staff success. The office will be led by Vice President for Access and Engagement Dr. Paulette Dilworth.

“This is a new office with a new, exciting function, focusing on what we can do to promote success for everyone in the UAB community,” said UAB President Dr. Ray L. Watts. “Our goal with the new Office of Access and Engagement is to make sure everyone has access to available programs and resources they need to be successful here at UAB and beyond. This purposeful focus will have lasting benefits for the UAB community, Birmingham, Alabama, and beyond.”

Similar steps were taken regarding the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. And at the University of Alabama, the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will be closed and replaced by the Division of Opportunity, Connections, and Success.