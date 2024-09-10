App State Awarded $35M GEAR UP Grant

Appalachian State University's College Access Partnerships in the Reich College of Education has been awarded a $35 million grant as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP).

App State is one of 18 institutions nationwide this year to be awarded a grant through GEAR UP grant, a federally funded college access program. The university administers multiple GEAR UP grants, including its GEAR UP APEX (Advancing Prosperity through Education and eXcellence) Program. GEAR UP APEX includes 12 school districts and eight partnering North Carolina higher education institutions that work together to provide college and career services to middle and high school students and their families.

“App State is honored to receive federal grant funding to extend the GEAR UP college access program to even more middle and high school students in our community, affirming our belief that every student, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to pursue higher education,” said App State Interim Chancellor Dr. Heather Norris. “By investing in their futures, we are investing in the future of our entire region.”

The grant is led by Dr. James Beeler, executive director of College Access Partnerships, and Corinne Smith, director of GEAR UP and director of operations for College Access Partnerships.

“We are thrilled to announce this unprecedented award that will allow the university to expand its GEAR UP program, enhancing educational opportunities and creating pathways to success for Western North Carolina students,” said Smith. “This milestone not only underscores the commitment to academic excellence, but also reinforces our dedication to fostering an environment where every student can thrive.”