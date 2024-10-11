Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Indiana University Northwest Celebrates 20 Years of Diversity Landmarks

Walter Hudson
Oct 11, 2024

Diversity Landmarks—the displaying of 3x5 placards showcasing quotes that embrace diversity has been part of Indiana University Northwest (IUN) for two decades. 

Jeremy Pekarek (Archivist, Calumet Regional Archives), Dr. Mark Sperling (Dean, School of Education), Dr. James Wallace (Director, ODEMA), Dr. Vicki Román-Lagunas (Interim Chancellor), Michael Suggs (COO, City of Gary), Kathy Malone (IUN founding cabinet member), & Dr. Ken Coopwood (Diversity Landmarks Founder)Jeremy Pekarek (Archivist, Calumet Regional Archives), Dr. Mark Sperling (Dean, School of Education), Dr. James Wallace (Director, ODEMA), Dr. Vicki Román-Lagunas (Interim Chancellor), Michael Suggs (COO, City of Gary), Kathy Malone (IUN founding cabinet member), & Dr. Ken Coopwood (Diversity Landmarks Founder)

The Landmarks were the vision of Dr. Ken Coopwood, a four-time cabinet-level diversity executive, who founded Diversity Landmarks at Indiana University’s Northwest campus in 2004. He said that his vision for diversity administration has always been one of demonstrated accountability and a “roll call” for champions, advocates, and friends.

Diversity Landmarks (named by Coopwood for their physical planting on university land and lawn spaces) have been planted at Indiana State, Missouri State, and Saint Mary’s College of Maryland,

Over the years, hundreds of students, faculty, staff, and community people have submitted their Landmark and etched themselves into the histories of their respective campuses. The all-inclusive activity has never been more grounded than at Indiana University’s Northwest campus, where a Diversity Landmark Wall of Fame memorializes quotes recognized by popular vote.

“I am proud of the legacy DL represents,” said Coopwood, who recently returned to IU Northwest to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the tradition. “It elevates the people in our country who hold diversity as a treasured component of everyday life."

Each fall and spring Landmark signs are displayed throughout the campus yard during the first week of classes with the purpose of reminding the IU Northwest campus of the value in every person.

