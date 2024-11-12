Survey: FAFSA Delays Changed Composition of Fall 2024 Incoming Class





The debacle surrounding the rollout of the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) affected the incoming fall class at three-quarters of private, nonprofit colleges and universities across the nation.

That’s according to the results released by the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU). Nearly half (49%) of respondents reported that their fall 2024 class was “more difficult to fill” due to the FAFSA delays.

“The survey findings provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the Department of Education’s chaotic rollout of the new financial aid application form,” said NAICU President Dr. Barbara K. Mistic.

The survey, which was conducted September 18-October 4, included responses from 251 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. Among the topics addressed in the online survey are the impact the FAFSA delays had on the fall 2024 class, financial aid distribution, and the number of students receiving a Pell Grant award. In addition, NAICU sought feedback on the effectiveness of the Education Department’s communications efforts with colleges and universities throughout the rollout.

“The delays in the FAFSA rollout have had a tremendous impact on students and institutions, with a disproportionate effect on low-income students,” said Mistick. “The repercussions from this rollout will be felt – by students, families, and institutions – for years.”

Approximately 58% of the institutions surveyed said the FAFSA issues affected the amount of institutional aid their campus distributed and 81% said the number of Pell Grant students in their fall 2024 class changed from last year. Additionally, 90% of the institutions surveyed said the Department did not provide timely information about the FAFSA. “It should come as no surprise that college and university leaders are disappointed with how the Department communicated throughout the rollout of the new FAFSA,” said Mistick. “While there have been improvements of late, a lingering distrust remains as we approach another deadline on December 1. Colleges and universities, students, and families require better communication and transparency from the Department going forward and in addressing the remaining challenges associated with the rollout, so we don’t lose another class of students.”