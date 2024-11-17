Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Dr. Harold L. Martin Sr. Honored with Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award

Nov 17, 2024

Dr. Harold L. Martin, Sr., Chancellor Emeritus at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, was honored with the Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award last week at the annual meeting of the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities (APLU) in Orlando, Florida.

The APLU award recognizes an individual whose career has been dedicated to the service and leadership of public and land-grant universities.

“We’re delighted to recognize Harold Martin with the Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award,” said APLU President Dr. Mark Becker. “Throughout his career, he not only led North Carolina A&T State University to new heights but also championed and strengthened the public universities and HBCUs through his service on behalf of the community.”Dr. Harold L. Martin Sr.Dr. Harold L. Martin Sr.

APLU officials said that under Martin’s leadership, North Carolina A&T continued to grow its student enrollment, increasing from 10,613 to 13,885 students in 2023. In 2014, it became the nation’s largest historically Black college and university (HBCU).

To be eligible for the Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award—named in honor of the former president of APLU who served from 2006 until his retirement in 2022, and was also president of Michigan State University earlier in his career—recipients must have served as president or chancellor of an APLU institution; have led a career dedicated to the ideals and mission of public higher education/embody the ideals of APLU; and been active in APLU and other higher education leadership communities. 

Suggested for You
Tuskegee
HBCUs
Tuskegee Increase Campus Security in Wake of Mass Shooting
Th (6)
HBCUs
Gunfire Kills One and Injures Others at Tuskegee University's Homecoming
Oif
HBCUs
Fire Destroys Historic Building at Knoxville College
Download (17)
Native Americans
University of Phoenix Tribal Operations Team Offers Targeted Support for Indigenous and Tribal Students
Related Stories
Dual Banner Sis Web
Institutions
American University Plans to Restructure Its School of Education
Tuskegee
HBCUs
Tuskegee Increase Campus Security in Wake of Mass Shooting
Oip (17)
Institutions
Survey: FAFSA Delays Changed Composition of Fall 2024 Incoming Class
Th (6)
HBCUs
Gunfire Kills One and Injures Others at Tuskegee University's Homecoming
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Coordinator I
Austin Community College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
President (Fresno City College)
State Center Community College District
Assistant Pforessor of Statistics & Data Science
CMU Statistics
Associate or Full Professor /Stanford University Department of Bioengineering and Arc Institute
Stanford University, Department of Bioengineering
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers