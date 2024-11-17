Dr. Harold L. Martin Sr. Honored with Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Harold L. Martin, Sr., Chancellor Emeritus at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, was honored with the Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award last week at the annual meeting of the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities (APLU) in Orlando, Florida.

The APLU award recognizes an individual whose career has been dedicated to the service and leadership of public and land-grant universities.

“We’re delighted to recognize Harold Martin with the Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award,” said APLU President Dr. Mark Becker. “Throughout his career, he not only led North Carolina A&T State University to new heights but also championed and strengthened the public universities and HBCUs through his service on behalf of the community.”

APLU officials said that under Martin’s leadership, North Carolina A&T continued to grow its student enrollment, increasing from 10,613 to 13,885 students in 2023. In 2014, it became the nation’s largest historically Black college and university (HBCU).

To be eligible for the Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award—named in honor of the former president of APLU who served from 2006 until his retirement in 2022, and was also president of Michigan State University earlier in his career—recipients must have served as president or chancellor of an APLU institution; have led a career dedicated to the ideals and mission of public higher education/embody the ideals of APLU; and been active in APLU and other higher education leadership communities.