Georgetown University's President to Step Down, Following Health Challenges

Dr. John J. DeGioia—the longest serving President of Georgetown University—announced on Thursday that he was stepping down due to ongoing health concerns.

DeGioia personified Georgetown, having earned his undergraduate degree and a Ph.D. in Philosophy from the Jesuit institution—worked his way up the ranks to become college president, a position that he held for 23 years. He was the first lay person to lead the Catholic institution that was founded in 1789.

Last June, he went on a temporary leave after suffering a stroke but said that he needed to now devote his energies to recovering fully. He will hold the title of President Emeritus and will rejoin the faculty.

“Each of us is called to a vocation of service,” said DeGioia, who became a national leader on higher education issues and previously chaired the board of the American Council on Education. “I have had the privilege of holding many roles here at Georgetown and serving in a way that is authentic to my vocation. I have been shaped by the tradition of this community and the values of the Academy and we, as a University community, continue to be guided by these ideals in rich and enduring ways.”

Thomas A. Reynolds III, Chair of the Georgetown Board of Directors, praised DeGioia’s tenure.

“Since first arriving on campus as an undergraduate student in 1975, Jack has spent his entire career at Georgetown and has helped shape every facet of the University,” said Reynolds. “Under Jack’s leadership as President over the past 23 years, Georgetown University has grown and flourished as a global leader in higher education. With a deep commitment to academic excellence, research, student formation and its Jesuit and Catholic identity, Jack has helped to position Georgetown as a force for good in the world.”

Reynolds said that a search for DeGioia’s replacement will commence soon, with a new president expected to be in place by July 1, 2026.

Dr. Robert M. Groves, the school’s Executive Vice President and Provost has been named interim president. Groves, who also holds the Gerard J. Campbell, S.J. Professor in the Math and Statistics Department, with a secondary appointment in the Sociology department, has been Provost since 2012.

“In many settings over the years, I have shared with you the great hope I have for the future of this University and how we will continue to be ever more true to our mission and purpose,” said DeGoia. “This responsibility is one that each of us shares by virtue of our membership in this community. All of us can find reassurance in knowing that we share in this work together and that, over many generations, we have built the type of community that will enable Georgetown to thrive for years to come.”