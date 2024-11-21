Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Paul Quinn College to Create an Innovative Housing Model and a Mixed-Use Community

Nov 21, 2024

Thanks to a $1.5 million grant from T.D. Jakes Foundation (TDJF), in partnership with Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Paul Quinn College (PQC) is looking to create an innovative housing model, accompanied by a mixed-use community on their Dallas campus.

PQC is the only minority-serving, federally recognized Work College in the nation.

“This is so much more than a traditional real estate project or campus housing development—it’s a statement about what higher education can be for all of us – those who attend our schools and those who do not,” said Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College. “We are building a city within our campus walls. It will be a community that inspires, innovates, and invests in its people.”Dr. Michael J. SorrellDr. Michael J. Sorrell

Sorrell said that the grant will launch a campus housing initiative that will eventually be accompanied by a larger mixed-use development that includes student and family housing, retail and restaurant spaces, parks, outdoor meeting areas, and classroom facilities—all designed to serve both the campus and the surrounding community. College officials added that the development project will expand student housing capacity by 300 percent.

“We are proud to support Paul Quinn College in their mission to create a transformative and sustainable campus environment that addresses critical needs like housing, transportation, and food security for students,” said Kelley Cornish, CEO and President, T.D. Jakes Foundation. “This $1.5 million grant will lay the groundwork for an innovative mixed-use development that not only provides essential services and resources but also strengthens the college’s long-term vision for community impact. We believe this project will have a profound impact on student success and well-being, empowering them to focus on their education and future.”

The project comes amid PQC’s longstanding efforts to tackle a range of issues surrounding the campus, most notably the absence of supermarkets.  In 2010, In 2010, the college converted its football field into a farm. The farm serves as a learning tool for students and donates 15% of the produce.

“Having access to reliable, quality housing is an essential element for students so they can earn a degree, certification or improve their income and options long-term,” said Kristy Fercho, head of Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion at Wells Fargo. “Our work with the T.D. Jakes Foundation and Paul Quinn College on the vision for a new mixed-use development supports our broader commitment to providing increased access to quality, affordable housing for individuals historically underserved in the market.”

The Wells Fargo Foundation donated $100,000 to help create scholarships for the school’s Corporate Work Program, which provides workforce opportunities that allow students to develop the needed skills, habits, and experience to be competitive in the job market postgraduation while contributing toward the cost of their education.

Through a collaboration between Wells Fargo and T.D. Jakes Foundation, Paul Quinn College received another $236,000 earlier this year to build the Corporate Work Program and housing security funds.

The college has also partnered with the Jakes Divinity School since 2023 to offer a T.D. Jakes Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, the first graduate program the school’s history. 

