Keystone College to Lose its Accreditation

Walter Hudson
Nov 26, 2024

Keystone College—a small, liberal arts college in Northeastern Pennsylvania—had its accreditation withdrawn this week by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.Keystone CollegeKeystone College

The school, which has about 1,100 students, pledged to appeal the decision.

The decision to revoke the school’s accreditation is connected to its ongoing financial challenges. The agency warned the college last spring, that the school was in “imminent danger of closing” following the collapse of a proposed partnership agreement with an education nonprofit.

“We all knew that the process of rebuilding Keystone and changing our trajectory would not be easy. At the same time, I feel the adverse action taken by MSCHE significantly undervalues the progress the College has made over the past several months to strengthen our financial situation, rectify our weaknesses, and move forward,” said Keystone President Dr. John Pullo in a letter to the campus community.  “I pledge that we will pursue every possible opportunity as we prepare our appeal. During the appeal process, Keystone will retain its accreditation status and will continue to operate.”

A teach-out plan for students to be able complete their education elsewhere is due to the accrediting body on Dec. 6.

The trusted source for all job seekers