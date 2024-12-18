Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Columbia College Chicago Plans to Eliminate Programs and Lay off Some Faculty

Walter Hudson
Dec 18, 2024


Columbia College Chicago has announced plans to consolidate or discontinue several of its degree programs and possibly lay off more than two dozen faculty membersColleges Columbia Chicago 1

On Monday, Interim Columbia College President Jerry Tarrer said in a statement that the cuts were "a logical and necessary step."

"We are doubling down on those creative careers that are primed for growth and align with the current and emerging expectations of students, families, and the industry," Tarrer said. "The sunsetting of programs that are not closely aligned with our main creative focus allows us to innovate and reinvest in high-demand and high-reward creative fields that position our students for success."

Some of the degree programs that will be discontinued include Creative Writing, Dance, and Computer Animation.

The college anticipates that it will eliminate 25 full-time faculty member positions. This past spring, the institution laid off 70 faculty and staff amid a financial crisis. At the time, Columbia said it was facing a $38 million deficit—and was embroiled in a financial crisis that could wind up being an "existential threat" to the school.

"Since its founding in 1890, Columbia College Chicago has charted a new course several times, transitioning from an oratory school to a comprehensive liberal arts college with a vibrant creatives' curriculum, pivoting to incorporate emerging creative practices, and shifting away from disciplines rendered obsolete by cultural or technological advancements," Tarrer said. "The transformational achievements of the past speak to the college's ability to successfully navigate this moment and continue its mission of preparing creatives for successful careers for many generations to come."

 

