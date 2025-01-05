Marist College Announces Historic Transition to University Status





Marist College, the private school in Poughkeepsie, New York, has announced it will become Marist University effective later this month, marking a significant milestone in its nearly century-long history. The change comes after unanimous approval from the Board of Trustees and the New York State Board of Regents.

President Dr. Kevin C. Weinman emphasized that the new designation better reflects Marist's evolution from a small regional college into a comprehensive global institution. The university currently serves over 5,000 undergraduates and 1,000 graduate students across its main campus in Poughkeepsie, its branch campus in Florence, Italy, and through various online programs.

The timing of the transition is particularly meaningful as Marist approaches its centennial in 2029. The institution has gained recognition for its blend of liberal arts and pre-professional programs, Division I athletics, and internationally acclaimed study abroad programs, which were recently ranked No. 1 among peer institutions by a U.S. Department of State-sponsored report.

According to Provost Dr. Catherine Gunther Kodat, the university designation will particularly benefit international recruitment efforts, as many countries associate the term "college" with secondary education. The change will officially take effect when students return for the spring semester, accompanied by a community-wide celebration and new storytelling campaign.

Despite the name change, administrators emphasize that Marist will maintain its commitment to small class sizes and personalized attention that have been hallmarks of its educational approach for the past 95 years.