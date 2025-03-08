Higher Ed Leaders Rally to Protect DEI Initiatives

Photos by Tim Trumble In a powerful gathering of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) professionals, university leaders from across the nation shared strategies for protecting critical DEI work on college campuses despite mounting opposition nationwide.

The concluding panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Warren Anderson from Bradley University, featured Dr. Michael D. Anthony, the first African American president of Prairie State College, and Dr. Lisa Coleman, the first female and first Black president of Adler University.

Coleman, who has over three decades of experience in inclusion work, emphasized the importance of strong communications and media representation in defending DEI efforts.

"What I see is the evolution of a diversity equity inclusion field from multiculturalism to liberalism to diversity," she noted, adding that leaders must determine their own risk tolerance and that of their institutions when navigating these challenges.

Anthony, who leads Prairie State College—both a Predominantly Black Institution and Hispanic-serving Institution about 30 miles from Chicago—highlighted the increasingly polarized context in which DEI work takes place.

"We've been under attack around the federal government... with citizens becoming more cynical, hostile, and divided," he observed, stressing the importance of critical thinking in an era of fast, subjective media.

Following the panel discussion, Dr. Clyde Wilson Pickett, vice chancellor for equity, diversity, and inclusion at the University of Pittsburgh and board chairman of NADOHE shared a personal story about his great-grandmother that embodied the spirit of responsibility central to DEI work. He recounted how his great-grandmother, just one generation removed from slavery, would pick up garbage along the streets of her neighborhood every day after working a full day as a domestic worker.

Photos by Tim Trumble "She would take two buses out to be a domestic worker . When she got up in the morning at 5:00 AM to catch her first bus, she would walk down one side of the street picking up garbage," Pickett explained. When he asked her why she did this, she responded, "We have to understand that we have a responsibility for our own and to take care of our own. So, what I'm doing is investing in our community."

Pickett drew a parallel to current DEI challenges that these frontline administrators are facing. “We have to do some things that we didn't necessarily cause, but something that we had the responsibility to clean up."

He reminded attendees of their purpose during these "defining moments" that test values and resilience. "The ultimate measure of a person is not where they stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where they stand in times of challenge and controversy," he said, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Pickett urged DEI professionals to stay grounded in their values and purpose. "We have to understand when we face this adversity, we have to return to our why—why do we do what we do? Why we're committed to what we’re committed to, and who we do it for."

He said that building connections rather than divisions is crucial in the fight ahead. Over the weekend, the University of Virginia's Board of Visitors voted to dissolve the college’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and Community Partnerships.

"We know now more than ever, it's important for us to do so by building bridges and not walls,” he said. “The same individuals who are leaving trash in our communities, who are causing conflict, want us to put up further walls between each other."

Pickett acknowledged the real challenges and potential for burnout in DEI work but urged professionals to practice self-care. "The work of diversity, equity, and inclusion is real. The burnout is real... And our ability to do this work can be compromised if we do not take care of ourselves."

The four-day conference, which coincided with International Women's Day, served as both a celebration of progress and a rallying cry for continued advocacy. Despite growing opposition to DEI initiatives across American campuses, these leaders remain committed to protecting the progress made and supporting the professionals who advance this essential work every day.

“I am leaving more reenergized and confident for the fight ahead,” said one attendee.