Rice University Announces Major Enrollment Expansion, Commits Over $1.5 Billion to Financial Aid





Rice University has unveiled plans for unprecedented enrollment growth, aiming to increase its student population by approximately 30% by 2028 compared to 2020 levels, university officials announced Monday.

The ambitious expansion strategy, approved by Rice's Board of Trustees, will grow the undergraduate student body to approximately 5,200 students while significantly increasing graduate enrollment to reach a projected total university enrollment of 9,500 students.

"This planned pace of our growth makes Rice one of the most ambitious and fastest-growing institutions in the country among our private peers," said Rice President Dr. Reginald DesRoches.

The expansion coincides with a substantial financial aid commitment through The Rice Investment program, which offers full-tuition scholarships to students from families earning under $140,000 and at least half-tuition for those earning between $140,000 and $200,000. Students from families earning less than $75,000 receive comprehensive coverage for tuition, fees, and living expenses.

Rice officials project they will provide more than $1.5 billion in financial aid over the next five years, having already distributed over $650 million in grant aid since launching the program in 2019—a 54% increase compared to the previous five-year period.

The Houston-based institution has experienced surging demand with over 36,700 applications for approximately 1,300 freshman and transfer spots this year, representing a 13% increase from last year.

To maintain its 6-to-1 student-faculty ratio amid this growth, Rice hired a record 97 new faculty members in 2024 and plans continued faculty expansion. The university is also investing in infrastructure, including residential hall expansions, new graduate housing in the Ion District innovation hub, and several new academic buildings.

Graduate programs, which have already grown 18% since 2020, are also seeing record application numbers, with U.S. doctoral applications increasing 21% over last year.

"Rice is providing leadership for the region with larger and more impactful doctoral and professional graduate programs," said Seiichi Matsuda, dean of graduate and postdoctoral studies.

University officials emphasized that the growth strategy aligns with Rice's recently introduced "Momentous" strategic plan focused on providing exceptional education while driving global impact.