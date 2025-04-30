Historic Limestone University to Close Doors After Nearly 180 Years

After serving students for nearly two centuries, Limestone University announced Wednesday that it will permanently close at the end of the current semester, marking the end of one of South Carolina's oldest educational institutions.

The university's Board of Trustees voted to discontinue all on-campus and online programs despite recent fundraising efforts that secured over $2.1 million from nearly 200 supporters in the past two weeks.

"Despite exhaustive efforts to secure the funding necessary to continue our operations, we have come to the difficult conclusion that Limestone University has not been able to secure the necessary funding to sustain its operations," said Randall Richardson, Chair of Limestone's Board of Trustees.

The closure adds Limestone to a growing list of small, private institutions that have succumbed to financial pressures in recent years. Founded in 1845, the university has been grappling with long-standing financial challenges, declining enrollment, and rising operational costs that ultimately proved insurmountable.

"Words cannot fully express the sorrow we feel in having to share this news,” said Dr. Nathan Copeland, President of Limestone University, “Our students, alumni, faculty, staff, and supporters fought tirelessly to save this historic institution."

The closure will impact current students, faculty, and staff, though officials have committed to an orderly wind-down process. The university plans to assist students with transferring to other institutions and provide support for employees during the transition. Detailed information about the closure timeline, academic records, and transfer assistance will be provided in the coming days.

Throughout its long history, Limestone has been recognized for its significant contributions to higher education in the Southeast, particularly its role in providing educational access to diverse populations including adult learners through its expansive online programs.

Despite the announcement, the university will hold its final commencement ceremonies this Saturday at Fullerton Auditorium, celebrating what will be its last graduating class.

Richardson emphasized that while the institution may cease operations, its legacy will continue.

"Our Limestone spirit will endure through the lives of our students and alumni who carry it forward into the world,” he said. “Though our doors may close, the impact of Limestone University will live on.”