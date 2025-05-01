Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

National University Approved as Registered Apprenticeship Program Sponsor for K-12 Teachers

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
May 1, 2025

170081257National University (NU) has been approved by the U.S. Department of Labor to serve as a sponsor of a Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) for aspiring K-12 teachers, the institution announced on National Apprenticeship Day.

The nonprofit, Veteran-founded university, which serves over 50,000 nontraditional, working, and military students annually through degree programs and 80,000 more through workforce and professional programs, aims to address critical teacher shortages with this new initiative.

"When schools can't find qualified teachers, students lose critical opportunities to learn and achieve their full education and career potential," said Dr. Robert Lee, dean of the Sanford College of Education at National University. "Becoming a registered apprenticeship sponsor allows us to expand access to the teaching profession while helping California schools meet their urgent need for qualified educators."

According to the U.S. Department of Education, 86% of public schools report challenges in hiring teachers, with predominantly high-poverty public schools struggling the most. California faces a shortfall of tens of thousands of teachers, particularly in special education, math, and science.

The new program offers participants the opportunity to complete structured coursework while earning wages through on-the-job training at partnering K-12 school districts. This earn-and-learn pathway provides hands-on experience and mentorship while eliminating financial barriers that often prevent prospective teachers from completing their training.

"Apprenticeships are a proven model for growing strong talent pipelines in other industries. Now we are harnessing their potential to address critical shortages of talent in the field of education," said Dr. Chris Graham, executive vice president of workforce and community education at NU.

The RAP model is part of a national movement to reimagine teacher preparation. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor approved the first-ever federally registered teacher apprenticeship program in Tennessee, creating a precedent for institutions like National University.

"By connecting coursework with real-world experience, we're giving future teachers the tools they need to succeed and thrive in today's classroom," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. "This program shows how we can break down barriers—like high tuition costs, rigid schedules, and lack of paid training—that have historically kept talented individuals from entering the teaching profession."

National University's Sanford College of Education, the largest provider of teaching credentials in California, offers more than 15 terminal degrees and certificates. The new apprenticeship program extends the university's commitment to educating working adults through its credential-rich pathways approach, which leverages stackable credentials to provide multiple entry and exit points throughout students' academic experience.


