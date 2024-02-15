Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

10th Minority Male Initiative Set to Shape the Future

Johnny Jackson
Feb 15, 2024

The Minority Male Initiative, an annual conference aimed at helping shape the futures of high school juniors, seniors, and current Brookdale Community College students will take place next week at the New Jersey institution. 

With its theme, Tomorrow Belongs to Those Who Prepare for it Today - Malcolm X, the conference aims to provide firsthand information about different career opportunities and education on personal development. It also offers scholarships, internships, and career opportunities.Dr. Daniel JeanDr. Daniel Jean

"The Minority Male Initiative conference has consistently been a platform for empowerment and growth," said Dr. Fidel Wilson, event coordinator and director of One Stop Services and Regional Locations at Brookdale. "This year's milestone marks a decade of impactful engagement, fostering a community where young men can thrive and embrace their potential."

Dr. Daniel Jean is set to deliver the conference’s keynote address. Jean rose from abject poverty, progressing from a 1.9 grade point average to becoming an author, consultant and an administrator at Montclair State University. 

The conference will connect students with professionals in five key career clusters: 1.) science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM; 2.) mainframe computing communications media; 3.) health science; 4.) business and social science; and 5.) show business and entertainment.



 

