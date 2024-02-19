Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Western Wyoming Expands Support for Rural, Working Students

Johnny Jackson
Feb 19, 2024

Western Wyoming Community College has launched a new partnership to provide students with immediate access to teletherapy.

Amy GalleyAmy GalleyThe college, a public community college serving nearly 3,000 students across a rural and remote five-county region, selected Boston-based Uwill to increase its existing counseling capabilities for all students. Uwill is a leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students.

“Uwill stood out among the rest for their innovative technology and ease of access,” said Amy Galley, director of wellbeing and accessibility/Title IX at Western Wyoming, noting the strength of competition among potential teletherapy providers. She said Uwill will be able to provide students with diverse, immediate, and effective mental health care.

The campus-wide teletherapy initiative is expected to help provide support for Western’s diverse student population of part-time, working, and adult students.

“Community college leaders have long understood that supporting student mental health and ensuring student success are two sides of the same coin,” said Uwill Founder and CEO Michael London. “Community and technical colleges in rural and remote areas are responding to increased demand for mental health support, and teletherapy solutions can help to close these gaps in treatment, ensuring that students have the resources needed to achieve their educational and career goals.”

