Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

The Aspen Institute Names Semifinalists for Aspen Prize

Johnny Jackson
May 8, 2024

The global nonprofit Aspen Institute has named 20 semifinalists for the 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, a $1 million prize.

The award — funded by Ascendium, the Joyce Foundation, JPMorgan Chase, and the Kresge Foundation — recognizes colleges with outstanding performance in teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, broad access to the college and its offerings, and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.

Joshua WynerJoshua Wyner“Each of these colleges has demonstrated a sustained commitment to moving beyond enrollment and retention as the markers of student success to defining their success by whether the education they provide changes lives,” said Joshua Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, congratulated the semifinalists.

“These colleges understand that enrollment and graduation matter most when tied tightly to post-graduation success in transferring for a bachelor’s degree and in securing fulfilling, good-paying jobs and careers.”

The list of 2025 Aspen Prize semifinalists contains Broward College, Georgia Highlands College, Kingsborough Community College, MiraCosta College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Moorpark College, North Iowa Area Community College, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Northwest Iowa Community College, and Northwest Vista College.

Other colleges still in the running for the award include San Jacinto College; Seminole State College of Florida; South Puget Sound Community College; Southwest Wisconsin Technical College; State Technical College of Missouri; Trinidad State College; Union College of Union County, New Jersey; Wallace State Community College-Hanceville; Western Technical College; and William Rainey Harper College.

The Aspen Institute plans to announce 10 finalists in June. The winner is expected to be announced in the spring of 2025, standing out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success, including equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.

Suggested for You
Dimi Katsavaris N3m2h K Nc1j0 Unsplash
Reports & Data
Study: Community College Housing Program Produced Better Life Outcomes
Dr. Leslie Daugherty
Community Colleges
Rural Higher Ed Institutions Team Up to Boost Community Resilience and Economic Mobility for Rural Learners
Dr. Rebecca Corbin
Student Issues
SkillPointe Updates Help Community Colleges Bridge the Skills Gap
President Dr. David Harrison (left) of Columbus State Community College and President Dr. Matt vandenBerg of Ohio Wesleyan University shake hands after signing a landmark agreement April 18 at Columbus State’s Delaware Campus. The agreement improves affordability and accessibility for qualified Columbus State graduates who want to complete their bachelor’s degrees at Ohio Wesleyan.
Community Colleges
Ohio Wesleyan, Columbus State Collaborate to Improve Student Outcomes
Related Stories
Dr. Leslie Daugherty
Community Colleges
Rural Higher Ed Institutions Team Up to Boost Community Resilience and Economic Mobility for Rural Learners
President Dr. David Harrison (left) of Columbus State Community College and President Dr. Matt vandenBerg of Ohio Wesleyan University shake hands after signing a landmark agreement April 18 at Columbus State’s Delaware Campus. The agreement improves affordability and accessibility for qualified Columbus State graduates who want to complete their bachelor’s degrees at Ohio Wesleyan.
Community Colleges
Ohio Wesleyan, Columbus State Collaborate to Improve Student Outcomes
Dr. Karen A. Stout
Community Colleges
Achieving the Dream Network Grows with Eight New Colleges
Dr. Karen A. Stout
Community Colleges
Achieving the Dream Selects Community College Cohort for Rural-Serving Initiative
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Project Management and Operations
Fordham University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Master HVAC Technician
Mount St. Mary's University
Chair Of The H. Milton Stewart School Of Industrail & Systems Engineering Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech
Faculty Clinic Director, Health Services
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics