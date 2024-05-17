Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Alleged Payment to Lobbyist Latest in Fiscal Concerns for Community College

Johnny Jackson
May 17, 2024

Nassau Community College teachers have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against the college regarding allegations it paid $120,000 to a lobbying company supporting the construction of a Sands casino on Long Island, New York.

Dr. Faren SiminoffDr. Faren SiminoffFor the Nassau Community College Federation of Teachers (NCCFT), led by President Dr. Faren Siminoff, concerns are ongoing about the financial management of the community college. In April, the teacher’s union released a report alleging financial mismanagement, inefficiencies, and deception at the college; it included seven cost-saving proposals for stability and growth. The union followed up in May with bullet points for “16 NCCFT Investment Initiatives for the 2025 Operations Budget” to help save on costs and preempt future deficits.

The community college’s alleged dealings with the casino-supporting lobbyist group potentially could risk the college’s not-for-profit status, according to news reports, which point to other opposition to casino construction.

Hofstra University’s Board of Trustees signed onto a letter opposing the casino, saying, in part: “The Nassau Hub is an entirely inappropriate location for a casino. It is surrounded by educational institutions from preschool through graduate school, and a diversity of suburban communities that should not be exposed to the increased traffic congestion, crime, economic harm to local businesses, and other negative impacts that a casino development would likely bring.”

The NCCFT plans to rally at the Nassau County legislature June 10, regarding Nassau Community College’s budget and finance issues.

