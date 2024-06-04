Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Jefferson to Preside Over Roxbury Community College

Johnny Jackson
Jun 4, 2024

Dr. Jonathan K. Jefferson will become the 18th president of Roxbury Community College (RCC), effective July 1.

Dr. Jonathan K. JeffersonDr. Jonathan K. Jefferson“I am excited to collaborate with the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, students, and the broader community to shape this esteemed institution's next chapter of success,” said Jefferson, whose unanimous board nomination was recently approved by the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Interim President Jackie Jenkins-Scott for her exemplary leadership, which has positioned RCC to continue its vision of empowering the community with an education that matters,” he continued.

Jefferson holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Morehouse College, a Master of Engineering from Cornell University, a Master of Science from Capella University, and a Doctor of Management from Colorado Technical University.

He recently served as chief academic officer and provost at Lesley University. He also served as director of the Institute for Leadership at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy as well as dean of the schools of business at Clark Atlanta University and Albany State University.

“RCC’s Trustees are confident that Dr. Jefferson has the leadership, knowledge, skills and determination needed to position RCC for growth and long-term success,” said Sheriff Steven Tompkins, chair of the RCC Board of Trustees. “We look forward to working with Dr. Jefferson, the internal RCC community, and RCC’s vast network of external supporters to ensure that RCC remains a beacon of affordable, quality education.”

