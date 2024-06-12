Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Finalists Announced for $1M Aspen Prize

Johnny Jackson
Jun 12, 2024

Ten finalists have been named and are still in the running for the Aspen Institute’s 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

Josh WynerJosh Wyner“The 10 Aspen Prize finalists demonstrate how community colleges serving urban and rural communities throughout the country can prepare many more graduates for fulfilling lives and careers in their communities,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “They show that excellence can be reached in any and every context.”

The biennial prize, which comes with $1 million award, recognizes strong performance among community colleges. It is bestowed upon the institution that demonstrates high and improving levels of student success with equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from low-income backgrounds — one of the recognition’s six areas of critique. The other areas comprise teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, and broad access to the college.

A winner among the following finalists will be announced April 17, 2025: Georgia Highlands College, Georgia; Moorpark College, California; Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Wisconsin; Northwest Vista College, Texas; San Jacinto College, Texas; Seminole State College of Florida; South Puget Sound Community College, Washington; Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Wisconsin; UCNJ Union College of Union County, New Jersey; and Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, Alabama.

The institute plans to conduct multi-day in-person site visits to each finalist institution this fall to gather additional information, including extensive employment and earnings data on graduates.

Suggested for You
Dr. Keith Curry, president of Compton College with rapper Kendrick Lamar.
Community Colleges
Rapper Kendrick Lamar Delivers Surprise Speech to Compton College Graduates
Jee Hang Lee
Community Colleges
ACCT Project Catalogs State Funding Models for Community Colleges
Nassau Community College
Community Colleges
Alleged Payment to Lobbyist Latest in Fiscal Concerns for Community College
Joshua Wyner
Community Colleges
The Aspen Institute Names Semifinalists for Aspen Prize
Related Stories
Dr. Keith Curry, president of Compton College with rapper Kendrick Lamar.
Community Colleges
Rapper Kendrick Lamar Delivers Surprise Speech to Compton College Graduates
Dr. Jonathan K. Jefferson
Community Colleges
Jefferson to Preside Over Roxbury Community College
Jee Hang Lee
Community Colleges
ACCT Project Catalogs State Funding Models for Community Colleges
Rose M. Martinez
Community Colleges
Community College Innovation Exemplars Honored at the Community College Futures Assembly
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Computer Applications Adjunct Instructor
Antelope Valley College
Enterprise Applications Project Manager
East Stroudsburg University
President Search Leadership Profile
California State University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Laboratory Research Technician
University of Pittsburgh
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers