Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

No Increased Funding Proposed for New Jersey Community Colleges

Johnny Jackson
Jun 17, 2024

New Jersey Council of County Colleges members fear Gov. Phil Murphy is planning to cut about $20 million in state funding to community colleges.

Dr. Aaron FichtnerDr. Aaron FichtnerEducators, college administrators and students say the governor’s proposed FY25 budget reduction — flat funding from FY24 — could negatively affect students and the higher education community.

Dr. Aaron Fichtner, president of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges, noted in an interview with NJ.com that the state has been generous in expanding student financial aid programs. He said Murphy championed the Community College Opportunity Grant program, which has helped lower-income students go to community college for free or at reduced costs. He said cuts could force colleges to consider tuition increases, cutting programs and services to students, or cutting workforce-informed academic programs.

The governor’s budget proposal projects the state would end the fiscal year, which begins July 1, with a $6.3 billion surplus.

Murphy said, “with this budget, we are maintaining fiscal responsibility while also remaining true to our values — from fully funding our public education system to proposing a new, dedicated funding stream to support NJ TRANSIT.”

Murphy said the $55.9 billion spending plan redirects nearly 74% of the total budget back out into communities in the form of grants-in-aid for property tax relief, social services, and higher education, including community colleges.

Suggested for You
Josh Wyner
Community Colleges
Finalists Announced for $1M Aspen Prize
Dr. Keith Curry, president of Compton College with rapper Kendrick Lamar.
Community Colleges
Rapper Kendrick Lamar Delivers Surprise Speech to Compton College Graduates
Jee Hang Lee
Community Colleges
ACCT Project Catalogs State Funding Models for Community Colleges
Nassau Community College
Community Colleges
Alleged Payment to Lobbyist Latest in Fiscal Concerns for Community College
Related Stories
Josh Wyner
Community Colleges
Finalists Announced for $1M Aspen Prize
Dr. Keith Curry, president of Compton College with rapper Kendrick Lamar.
Community Colleges
Rapper Kendrick Lamar Delivers Surprise Speech to Compton College Graduates
Dr. Jonathan K. Jefferson
Community Colleges
Jefferson to Preside Over Roxbury Community College
Jee Hang Lee
Community Colleges
ACCT Project Catalogs State Funding Models for Community Colleges
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Coordinator, BAS Software Development
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Program Coordinator, IDEA
Haverford College
Project Manager I - Facilities
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Assistant Director
California State University, Stanislaus
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers