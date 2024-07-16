Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Kazama Selected Next Chancellor at Hawaii Community College

Johnny Jackson
Jul 16, 2024

Susan Kazama has been named chancellor of Hawaii Community College.

Susan KazamaSusan Kazama“I am so grateful to have this opportunity to return home and serve the kauhale (group of houses comprising a Hawaiian home) and the community that I grew up in,” said Kazama.

Kazama holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s in library science from the University of Hawaiʻi Manoa.

She served a year as the interim chancellor at Hawaii Community College. She previously served as interim vice chancellor for academic affairs at Kapiolani Community College and Honolulu Community College as well as a program coordinator for continuing education at Kapiolani.

“Hawaiʻi Community College offers not only access to higher education, but also workforce training for our community members who want to reskill and upskill for a higher paying job,” she continued. “I look forward to working with the dedicated faculty, staff, administrators and our community, to continue supporting our students and ensuring everyone who wants to pursue higher education has the opportunity to do so.”

