



A new report from the Center for Community College Student Engagement (CCCSE) details mental health challenges that students face and how they can be better supported.

The report, funded by The Kresge Foundation, "Supporting Minds, Supporting Learners: Addressing Student Mental Health to Advance Academic Success" explores the data of the 2023 Community College Survey of Student Engagement (CCSSE) for returning students and the 2023 Survey of Entering Student Engagement (SENSE) for entering students. These included questions related to anxiety and depression as well as access to mental health resources. CCSSE data comes from 61,085 students across 149 community colleges who participated in spring 2023, and SENSE data comes from 13,950 students across 61 community colleges who participated in fall 2023.

“We really have to know who the student is, not just their experience in the course at the campus, but what’s going on beyond that in their lives that’s going to prevent them from getting to the finish line,” said Dr. Linda L. Garcia, executive director of CCCSE. “If we can find a way to start understanding that at the very beginning when students come to the campus for the first time…we can connect them to resources or inform them of resources…so they feel cared for, noticed and that someone believes in them.”

Respondents to both CCSSE and SENSE report mental health concerns. 66% of the respondents to both surveys indicated being bothered by feeling nervous, anxious, or on edge. 30% of CCSSE respondents said they didn’t know where to go for mental health support and 42% reported not seeking mental health support despite feeling that they needed it.

The report draws a clear correlation between positive mental health and academic persistence. By example, 56% of CCSSE respondents reported that emotional or mental difficulties impacted their academic performance during the four weeks prior to taking the survey and 37% said mental health issues could cause them to withdraw from courses or college. Respondents held mixed impressions of whether their colleges placed a priority on mental health.

Elisabeth Lackner, director of institutional research at Queensborough Community College (QCC) in New York City, said the report reflects what QCC students experience.

“We did a survey in spring 2022 with over 600 students on our campus, and students reported they feel anxious, they are constantly worried,” she said.

Report suggestions include engaging college employees in all areas and at all levels to be more attuned to students’ mental health and being informed so they can connect students with mental health resources and help to foster a sense of belonging on college. This includes reaching out to students, not putting the onus on students to ask for help.

Fabián Sergio Wander, director of the counseling center and health and wellness services at Hostos Community College (Hostos) in New York, said there has been an increase in the number of students connecting with mental health services. His office collaborates with student government and clubs on campus to reach more students. One of the innovative strategies used to engage students is having a pop-up table in an area of campus that has a lot of foot traffic.

“We call it counseling on the go,” Wander said. “Students see the counselors and get comfortable with them. We’ll provide psychological information. We’ll talk about midterms or finals coming. We also let them know about the resources and services.”

The report suggests five critical questions that colleges should ask about student mental health and wellbeing: Do our students believe their mental health and well-being is a priority at our college? Do our students know where they can seek help on our campus? If our students need help, how often do they seek it? What barriers prevent our students from seeking help? How do our students want to receive help?

Garcia recommended that colleges also look at the disaggregated data that they have related to these questions. This data can be attained by using CCCSE surveys or developing their own. The report shows 27% Black students said it was absolutely essential a mental health provider understands their cultural community (including racial/ethnic identity) and 59% said it was important. Among Latinx students, 17% said that it was essential and 62% important.

“The data will help guide the conversation on where they need to strategize to improve areas of support for students,” said Garcia. “Also, asking faculty and staff what they need to help them feel informed about how to identify and address student issues. … Also, if we really want to understand how to address this, we have to listen to what students are saying.”

Hostos has brought in trainers to work with faculty, staff and student leaders on mental health first aid.

The report suggests that presidents and senior leaders develop a formal, comprehensive plan for student mental health. Given that many community colleges have limited resources, Garcia said they should look to partner with outside organizations.

“We provide individual counseling with our mental health clinicians,” said Wander. “Our services are offered free on site.

“We also provide workshops in the classrooms,” he added. “For example, we’ll do a test anxiety workshop or how to manage stress in college. We also do stand alone workshops and invite students to attend.”

Lackner said QCC has counseling services and also partners with The Jed Foundation, a national nonprofit that protects emotional health in teens and young adults. The college also works with Persistence Plus—Nudging Students to College Completion, for which students opt in and then receive positive and encouraging text messages.

“We’re hoping that there is an increased awareness of how mental health and well-being can impact academic success,” said Garcia. “Understanding and making it transparent what resources are available and communicate it to those who actually need it.”