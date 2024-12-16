Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Mississippi Delta Community College Picks Its Next Leader

Walter Hudson
Dec 16, 2024

Mississippi Delta Community College has named Dr. Steven J. Jones as the tenth president of the college.Dr. Steven JonesDr. Steven Jones

Jones currently serves as Vice President of Administrative and Student Services at the College located in the city of Moorhead. "I'm extremely honored to be selected as the next president of Mississippi Delta Community College," said Jones. "I thank the Board of Trustees for placing their trust in me to lead our institution into the next chapter.”

A native of Taylorsville, MS., Jones holds an associate degree from Hinds Community College and a bachelor's and master's degree from Mississippi College. He obtained a graduate certificate in community college leadership and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from The University of Southern Mississippi, along with a certificate in diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace from the University of South Florida.

Prior to pursuing a career in higher education, Jones served as a senior paralegal and law firm administrator for Michael R. Brown Law Offices, PLLC and has held positions in higher education at Hinds Community College. 

