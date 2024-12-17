Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

First Lady Teaches Final Class at Northern Virginia Community College

Walter Hudson
Dec 17, 2024

First lady Dr. Jill Biden taught her last class at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) last week.Jill Biden Ap 24352006480707 Nat 1217

The end of the Fall semester marks the end of her 15-year teaching career at the community college, where she has taught English and writing, becoming the first woman to continue her professional career outside the White House while serving as first lady. It was unclear if the 73-year-old educator has plans to resume teaching when she returns home to Delaware after leaving the White House.

"Being your first lady has been the honor of my life. But being your colleague has been the work of my life," she said in a virtual conversation with Randi Weingarten and Becky Pringle—the leaders of two of the nation’s largest teacher’s unions. "Last Thursday, I taught my last class of the semester and my final class ever at Northern Virginia Community College."

"I will always love this profession, which is why I continued to teach full time while serving as your first lady," said Biden, whose career as a teacher spanned four decades.

Biden started her career in 1976, teaching English at a high school in Wilmington, Delaware, before becoming a reading specialist at another high school. She also taught English at a psychiatric hospital while she pursued her second master's degree. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership and taught at Delaware Technical Community College before starting at NOVA in 2009 as Second lady.

