Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Achieving the Dream Names 23 Colleges as Leaders in Student Success; Bellevue College Among Honorees

Walter Hudson
Feb 22, 2025

Highlighting excellence in community college education, Achieving the Dream (ATD) has named 23 institutions as either Leader Colleges or Leader Colleges of About Us Landing Hero 1160x610 1160x610Distinction for 2025, celebrating their commitment to student success and institutional reform. The announcement was made last week at the organization's annual meeting in Philadelphia.

Among the honorees is Bellevue College, which earned its first Leader College designation since joining the ATD Network in 2017.

The honor recognizes institutions that have demonstrated measurable gains in student outcomes and fostered meaningful institutional change. Eight colleges achieved the prestigious Leader College of Distinction status, including three first-time recipients: College of Lake County (Illinois), Little Priest Tribal College (Nebraska), and Southwestern Oregon Community College.

Bellevue College's recognition as one of ten new Leader Colleges reflects its successful efforts to transform the student experience.

"We are honored Achieving the Dream selected our institution as a Leader College," said Bellevue College Provost Dr. Jess Clark. "Since joining ATD, Bellevue College has seen increased markers of student success and retention. We look forward to continuing our commitment to transforming the student experience so that all students will find success at Bellevue College."

The designation as a Leader College is particularly significant as these institutions play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of effective practices across higher education. Leader Colleges are recognized for their work in whole-college reform and their innovative approaches to sharing knowledge about evidence-based reform strategies with other institutions.

Dr. Karen A. Stout, president and CEO of Achieving the Dream, noted the importance of these recognitions.

"These colleges exemplify excellence within the ATD Network, achieving measurable gains in student outcomes and fostering impactful change within their institutions and communities," she said. "Their dedication to using data-informed approaches to create meaningful opportunities for students and their communities serves as a powerful example for all institutions of higher education."

The 2025 cohort also includes five colleges that have recertified their Leader College status: Community College of Beaver County (Pennsylvania), Highline College (Washington), Lone Star College System (Texas), Passaic County Community College (New Jersey), and Wallace State Community College (Alabama).

ATD's Leader College of Distinction award, created in 2018, sets an even higher bar for institutional achievement. Recipients must demonstrate improvement in three or more student outcome metrics, including completion or transfer rates, and show reduced equity gaps for at least two student groups. This year's five returning Leader Colleges of Distinction include Chattanooga State Community College (Tennessee), Lemoore College (California), North Central State College (Ohio), Odessa College (Texas), and Pierce College (Washington).

As a partner to more than 300 community colleges nationwide, Achieving the Dream focuses on what it calls "Whole College Transformation," providing integrated support for everything from leadership and data analysis to equity initiatives and student support strategies. The organization's vision centers on helping colleges become catalysts for equitable and economically vibrant communities, driving improvements in access, completion rates, and employment outcomes for all students.

For institutions like Bellevue College, this recognition validates their ongoing commitment to student success and institutional improvement. As part of the ATD Network, these colleges continue to work toward creating meaningful opportunities that transform not just individual students' lives, but entire communities through the power of education.

Suggested for You
Cscc
Community Colleges
Two Community Colleges Recognized for Excellence in Student Success and Equity
Dr. Karen A. Stout
Community Colleges
Community Colleges Test New Model Linking Student Success to Community Impact
Dr. Karen A. Stout
Community Colleges
Community College Student Leaders Selected for Prestigious DREAM Scholars Program
Dr. Larry Galizio
Community Colleges
Report: California Community College Leadership Growing More Diverse But CEOs Face Shorter Tenures
Related Stories
Gov. JB Pritzker
Community Colleges
Illinois Governor Backs Four-Year Degrees at Community Colleges to Meet Workforce Demands
Cscc
Community Colleges
Two Community Colleges Recognized for Excellence in Student Success and Equity
Dr. Walter G. Bumphus
Community Colleges
Community College Leader Dr. Walter Bumphus to Step Down After Transformative Era
Dr. Karen A. Stout
Community Colleges
Community Colleges Test New Model Linking Student Success to Community Impact
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Clinical Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship
Chicago Booth School of Business
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers