California Community Colleges Launch Initiative to Expand Shortened Courses

The California Community Colleges system is rolling out an ambitious new project aimed at making higher education more accessible through shortened academic courses, the organization announced this week.

In partnership with the Success Center at the Foundation for California Community Colleges, the initiative will focus on courses that last eight weeks or less, rather than the traditional 16-17 week format. The project, funded by Ascendium Education Group, aims to provide more flexible learning options for students, particularly benefiting working learners and student parents who often struggle to balance educational pursuits with other responsibilities.

"Shortened courses can play a pivotal role in helping our students succeed by offering them the flexibility and resources they need to balance education with other commitments," said Dr. Rowena M. Tomaneng, Deputy Chancellor of the California Community Colleges.

The comprehensive project will begin with research on existing shortened courses throughout the California Community Colleges system. Researchers will analyze what types of courses and programs currently utilize the shortened format and assess student success rates compared to those in traditional-length courses. This data will provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of the approach across different disciplines and student demographics.

A key component of the initiative involves creating a community of practice comprising approximately 20 colleges from across the state. Each participating institution will receive a minimum grant of $20,000, along with resources and guidance to implement shortened courses across full programs. This collaborative approach will allow colleges to share experiences, challenges, and solutions as they work to expand shortened course offerings.

Select colleges from the community of practice will be featured in a series of case studies to identify promising practices and potential barriers to implementation. These studies will include interviews with students to capture their firsthand experiences with shortened courses, providing crucial feedback to refine the approach.

"We are proud to be partnering with Ascendium to better understand the benefits for students and the barriers colleges face in implementing shortened courses at scale," said Nadia Leal-Carillo, executive director of policy development and research for the Success Center. "We understand that many of our students need flexibility on their paths to college, and we hope this project will showcase how this flexible modality better meets the needs of students."

The initiative, which runs until October 2027, will culminate in a set of recommendations for the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office. These will include strategies for addressing implementation barriers, resources developed through the community of practice, and suggestions for scaling successful practices system-wide.

The shortened course initiative directly aligns with Vision 2030, the strategic plan for California Community Colleges, which emphasizes supporting students through flexible modalities. By making higher education more adaptable to the complex lives of today's students, the system hopes to improve completion rates and address persistent equity gaps.

As the largest system of higher education in the nation, California Community Colleges serves 2.1 million students annually across 116 colleges. The system has long been recognized as the state's engine for social and economic mobility, providing career education, workforce training, and pathways to four-year universities.

The collaboration between the California Community Colleges, the Foundation for California Community Colleges, and Ascendium Education Group represents a significant investment in making higher education more equitable and attainable for all Californians, particularly those who have historically faced barriers to college completion.